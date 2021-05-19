Tri-City Herald death notices May 18, 2021

Jon K. Sinclair

Jon Kirtley Sinclair, 84, of Pasco, died May 14 at Desert Wind Gardens Adult Family Home, Kennewick.

He was born in Yakima and lived in Pasco for four years.

He was a retired college educator.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn J. Krueger

Marilyn Jean Krueger, 81, of Kennewick, died May 15 in Kennewick.

She was born in Payette, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 79 years.

She was a retired school teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia H. Campbell

Patricia Hannah Campbell, 93, of Kennewick, died May 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 62 years.

She was a retired medical records specialist and a Federal Emergency Management Agency employee.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David L. Turner Sr.

David L. Turner Sr., 61, of Kennewick, died May 15 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities most of his life.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Roy W. Grigsby

Roy Walter Grigsby, 90, of Kennewick, died May 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Raleigh, N.C., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was a dry wall contractor.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carmen S. Ridgel

Carmen Susanne Ridgel, 82, of Pasco, died May 13 at home.

She was born in Compton, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities six years.

She was a retired silk screener in the garment industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

David P. Hebert

David Paul Hebert, 74, of Kennewick, died May 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Seattle and lived in Tri-Cities since 1976.

He was retired from broadcasting.

Arrangements are pending.

Robert B. Balthazor

Robert Bruce Balthazor, 80, of Richland, died May 15 at Chaplaincy Hospice House.

He was born in Klamath Falls, Ore., and lived in Tri-Cities for 32 years.

He was a retired quality assurance engineer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kaw Dee

Kaw Dee, 59, of Kennewick, died May 14 at home.

He was born in Thandaung Gyi, Burma, and lived in the Tri-Cities for nine years.

He was a fruit picker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.