Tri-City Herald death notices May 26, 2021

Donna L. Beckwith

Donna Lee Beckwith, 78, of Kennewick, died May 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ronan, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 57 years.

She was a retired caregiver for senior campanions in Raymond, Wash.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Harry Hackett

Harry Hackett, 80, of West Richland, died May 21 in Richland.

He was born in Scotland and lived in West Richland for nine years.

He was a retired machinist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Aaron D. Juaregui Rodriquez

Aaron Delgado Juaregui Rodriquez, newborn son of Maria Juaregui Rodriquez and Edgar Delgado of Pasco, died May 24 in Richland.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Nina L. Ransier

Nina Linda Ransier, 74, of Kennewick, died May 24 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in New York City and lived most of her life in Tri-Cities.

She worked in food service at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.