Tri-City Herald death notices June 4-5, 2021

Lloyd N. Kinney

Lloyd N. Kinney, 101, of Sunnyside, died June 2 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael A. Mount

Michael A. Mount, 69, of Benton City and formerly of Grandview, died June 3 in Richland.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a hay hauler.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth M. Green

Elizabeth Marie Green, 68, of Kennewick, died June 1 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for five years.

She was a retired municipal worker for the city of Astoria, Ore.,

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela M. Taylor

Pamela Mae Taylor, 70, of Kennewick, died June 2 at home.

She was born in Calistoga, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 43 years.

She was a retired social worker for the elderly.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James A. Mercure

James Albert Mercure, 79, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Kennewick.

He was born in Sioux City, Iowa, and lived in Kennewick for 46 years.

He was a retired electrician at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marjorie Bradley

Marjorie Bradley, 83, of Kennewick, died June 1 in Kennewick.

She was born in Leola, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 57 years.

She was the retired owner/operator of Wes Bradley Floor Coverings.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Daylene J. Blizard

Daylene Joyce Blizard, 72, of Richland, died May 30 at Brookdale in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and lived in Richland for eight years.

She was a homemaker.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Garman

Linda Garman, 68, of Richland, died June 1 in Richland.

She was born Richland and was a lifelong resident.

She was a retired business owner and medical transcriptionist for Precision Medical Transcription Services.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, was in charge of arrangements.

Robert E. Lee

Robert E. Lee, 86, of Richland, died May 31 in Richland.

He was born in Carpio, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 41 years.

He was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret Bryan

Margaret Bryan, 93, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Kennewick.

She was born in Nottingham, England, and lived in Tri-Cities for 14 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Homer M. Stevens

Homer M. Stevens, 95, of Kennewick, died June 3 at home.

He was born in Parowan, Utah, and lived in Tri-Cities off and on for 50 years.

He was a retired superintendent for Northwest Pipeline.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. Griffith

Patricia Ann Griffith, 61, of Sunnyside, died June 3 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Chelan and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired teacher.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Marjorie R. Cirullo

Marjorie Rose Cirullo, 92, of Kennewick, died June 3 at Sweet Meadows Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in Tri-Cities for two years.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Curt Chumbley Homes in Spokane.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juanita Andrewjeski

Juanita Andrewjeski, 91, of Kennewick, died June 3 in Pasco.

She was born in Dodge City, Kan., and lived in Tri-Cities for 65 years.

She was a retired Eltopia farmer and volunteer at Lady of Lourdes.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

LaVern ‘Vern’ L. Sloppy

LaVern “Vern” Lynn Sloppy, 88, of Kennewick, died June 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

He retired from the U.S. Army.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Danny Lee Barslund

Danny Lee Barslund, 78 of Moses Lake, died May 30.

He was born in Delta, Colo., and was a structural ironworker.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.