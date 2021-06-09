Tri-City Herald death notices June 8, 2021

Kip S. Roberts

Kip Steven Roberts, 13 days, of Kennewick died June 3 at Seattle’s Children’s Hospital.

He was born in Seattle to Tyler and Marcia Roberts.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John Van Hill

John Van Hill, 91, of Pasco, died June 4 in Pasco.

He was born in Rock Valley, Iowa, and lived in Pasco over 17 years.

He was a retired owner of a dairy farm.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Emma J. Williams

Emma Jean Williams, 78, of Richland, died June 6 at home.

She was born in Kansas City, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

She was a retired care giver in the elder care industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Inez M. Flores

Inez Marie Flores, 66, of Burbank, died May 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Crawfordsville, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 39 years.

She was a retired medical referral specialist in the medical industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary M. Miller Sr.

Gary Merle Miller Sr., 77, of Benton City, died June 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Vancouver, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities over 20 years.

The U.S. Navy veteran was a retired associate representative.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

M. Denice ‘Dee’ Chappelle

M. Denice “Dee” Chappelle, 80, of Richland, died June 5 in Richland.

She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah., and lived in Richland for 57 years.

She was a retired accountant in the banking industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.