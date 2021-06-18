Tri-City Herald death notices June 17, 2021

Bobby J. Alley Sr.

Bobby J. Alley Sr., 86, of Kennewick, died May 18 in Kennewick.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas, and lived in Washington state for over 62 years.

He was a retired construction painter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rosario Martinez

Rosario Martinez, 40, of Pasco, died June 14 at home.

She was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.

She was a care giver in the healthcare industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Erlinda Treviño

Erlinda Treviño, 67, of Pasco, died June 16 at home.

She was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

William Maes Jr.

William Maes Jr., 89, of Kennewick, died June 13 at home.

He was born in Warden, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 41 years.

He was a retired laborer in the steel mill industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dan Kephart

Dan Kephart, 75, of Sunnyside, died June 15 in Ellensburg.

He was born in Spokane and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired junior high and high school English teacher.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Emilia F. Corrales

Emilia Ferreiro Corrales, 91, of Othello, died June 14 in Othello.

She was born in Saradones, Spain, and lived in the area for 48 years.

She was a homemaker and retired farmer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Santos Trevino

Santos Trevino, 77, of Grandview, died June 15 in Yakima.

He was born in LaGrulla, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired self-employed truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Louise A. Wetzel

Louise Arlene Wetzel, 88, of Pasco, died June 15 in Pasco.

She was a retired teacher.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.