Tri-City Herald death notices June 30, 2021

Dennis M. Bassett

Dennis Milton Bassett, 72, of Kennewick, died June 29 at home.

He was born in Gridley, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 36 years.

He was a retired mechanic.

Hillscrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Angel B. Joy

Angel B. Joy, 68, of Irrigon, Ore., died June 19 in Hermiston.

He was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, and lived in Richland for over 20 years.

He was a retired officer for the Department of Energy at Hanford.

Burns Mortuary, Hermiston, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon L. Harkness

Sharon L. Harkness, 66, of Kennewick, died June 28 in Kennewick.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 31 years.

She was a retired certified nursing assistant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Johnny G. Gonzales

Johnny G. Gonzales, 81, of Kennewick, died June 27 in Kennewick.

He was born in La Feria, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

He was an electrician maintenance manager for McCain Foods in Othello.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Y. Moar

Helen Yvonne Moar, 85, of Kennewick, died June 28 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in San Diego, Calif., and moved to Kennewick two months ago from Selah, Wash.,

She was a retired special education teacher’s aide in the Selah School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.