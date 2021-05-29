Tri-City Herald death notices May 28, 2021

Andre T. Harrell

Andre Terrance Harrell, 29, of Granger, died May 22 in Granger.

He was born in Toppenish and was a lifelong resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a warehouse laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Kevin Grant

Kevin Grant, 71, of West Richland, died May 25 in Richland.

He was born in Milton Freewater, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.

He was a retired nuclear power operator at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Leopoldo Rojas

Leopoldo Rojas, 78, of Sunnyside, died May 27 in Seattle.

He was born in Morelia, Michoacán, México, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Troy A. Hawkins

Troy Alan Hawkins, 53, of Kennewick, died May 28 at home.

He was born in Bremerton and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1981.

He was a copier technician for Abadan.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

María Guadalupe Rojas de Chimal

María Guadalupe Rojas de Chimal, 64, of Pasco, died May 22 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Chuburná De Hidalgo Yucatán, México, and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.