Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 29, 2020

David L. Toler

David Leroy Toler, 79, of Richland, died Oct. 26 at home.

He was born in Marlin, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2009.

He was a retired master chief in the U.S. Navy.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Guadalupe Trujillo Millon

Ma. Guadalupe Trujillo Millon, 53, of Connell, died Oct. 27 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Zacapu, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Marvin G. Bohling

Marvin Gene Bohling, 84, of Richland, died Oct. 26 in Richland.

He was born in Port Louisa, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was a retired welder.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara L. Mosher

Barbara Louise Mosher, 92, of Pasco, died Oct. 28 in Kennewick.

She was born in St. Helen’s, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

She was a retired wiring department worker in the medical equipment industry.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Roscoe J. Wade Jr.

Roscoe J. Wade Jr., 89, of Kennewick, died Oct. 26 in Kennewick.

He was born in Ellensburg and lived in the Tri-Cities for 55 years.

He was a retired teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald E. George

Ronald Eugene George, 74, of Pasco, died Oct. 25 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Gary, Ind., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2010.

He was a retired millwright.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.