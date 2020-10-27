Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 27, 2020







Phyllis A. Jones

Phyllis A. Jones, 83, of Kennewick, died Oct. 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 70 years.

She was a retired document control manager for Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William M. Shambaugh

William Malcolm Shambaugh, 79, died Oct. 23 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Wenatchee, and had been a Kennewick resident since 2008.

He was a retired farmer and rancher.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia A. Gragg

Virginia Ann Gragg, 91, of Woodland, died Oct. 24 at Arms Wide Open adult family home in Vancouver, Wash.

She was born in Wichita, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 26 years.

She was a retired banker.

Columbia Memorial Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Mark Ibatuan

Mark Ibatuan, 65, of Richland, died Oct. 23 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima, and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a project specialist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael St. George

Michael St. George, 73, of Pasco, died Oct. 24 in Pasco.

He was born in Bagley, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

He was retired from worked at Columbia Industries.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Christine D. King

Christine D. King, 49, of Richland, died Oct. 24 at home in Richland.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and lived in Richland for 15 years.

She worked in home health care.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marlene J. Hart

Marlene Joyce Hart, 76, of Kennewick, died Oct. 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in Lapway, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was a retired nanny.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

George J. Konya

George John Konya, 71, of Pasco, died Oct. 24 in Kennewick.

He was born in Szombathely, Hungary, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

He was self-employed.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy B. Murray

Nancy B. Murray, 96, of Richland, died Oct. 24 in Richland.

She was born in Savannah, Ga., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 75 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John D. Nelson

John Douglas Nelson, 77, of Richland, died Oct. 23 in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a retired radiation monitor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.