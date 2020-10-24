Tri-City Herald Logo
Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 24, 2020

By Tri-City Herald staff

Isaac Tapia Villalobos

Isaac Tapia Villalobos, 83, of Connell, died Oct. 22 in Connell.

He was born in Altamira, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area of 28 years.

He was a retired farmer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Clyde Martinelli Jr.

Clyde Martinelli Jr., 88, of Pasco, died Oct. 22 in Pasco.

He was born in Napa, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

He was a retired tank mechanic for the U.S. Marine Corp.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Ann F. Tomlinson

Ann Frances Tomlinson, 97, of Kennewick, died Oct. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Mabton and lived in the Tri-Cities for 69 years.

She was a retired registered nurse at Kennewick General Hospital.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Nita M. Harvey

Nita Maude Harvey, 96, of Richland, died Oct. 23 at Richland Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Salt Lake City and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a retired accountant.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

