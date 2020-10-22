Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 22, 2020

Harry Rivera Plaza

Harry Rivera Plaza, 84, of Richland, died Oct. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Maricao, Puerto Rico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 22 years.

He was a retired Walmart greeter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Robert ‘Bob’ J. Parazin

Robert “Bob” John Parazin, 78, of Richland, died Oct. 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Berwyn, Ill, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 53 years.

He was a retired engineer at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Norman ‘Norm’ Panell

Norman “Norm” Panell, 94, of Yakima, died Oct. 20 in Yakima.

He was born in Van Buren, Ark., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired minister.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Amy Beaver

Amy Beaver, of Pasco, died Oct. 17 in Richland.

She was born in Saginaw, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities 45 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert C. Brown

Robert C. Brown, 98, of Kennewick, died Oct. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in Tri-Cities for more than 50 years.

He was a retired store manager for Sears and Roebuck Company.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.