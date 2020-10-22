Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 22, 2020
Harry Rivera Plaza
Harry Rivera Plaza, 84, of Richland, died Oct. 20 in Kennewick.
He was born in Maricao, Puerto Rico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 22 years.
He was a retired Walmart greeter.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bob’ J. Parazin
Robert “Bob” John Parazin, 78, of Richland, died Oct. 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Berwyn, Ill, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 53 years.
He was a retired engineer at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Norman ‘Norm’ Panell
Norman “Norm” Panell, 94, of Yakima, died Oct. 20 in Yakima.
He was born in Van Buren, Ark., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired minister.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Amy Beaver
Amy Beaver, of Pasco, died Oct. 17 in Richland.
She was born in Saginaw, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities 45 years.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert C. Brown
Robert C. Brown, 98, of Kennewick, died Oct. 20 in Kennewick.
He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in Tri-Cities for more than 50 years.
He was a retired store manager for Sears and Roebuck Company.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
