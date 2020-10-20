Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 20, 2020
Richard ‘Dick’ J. Mayer
Richard “Dick” Joel Mayer, 89, of Richland, died Oct. 15 in Richland.
He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities for 51 years.
He was a retired electrical engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph A. Costanzo
Joseph Angelo Costanzo, 89, of Pasco, died Oct. 18 in Pasco.
He was born in Barberesco, Italy, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 72 years.
He was a retired carman for Burlington Northern.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Anthony S. Muzzy Sr.
Anthony Scott Muzzy Sr., 62, of Kennewick, died Oct. 15 in Kennewick.
He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 45 years.
He was a retired engineer Tech 2.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Theresa H. Kallsen
Theresa Helen Kallsen, 47, of Richland, died Oct. 17 at home.
She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.
She was a registered nurse at The Thompson Home in Pasco.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Floyd R. Gustafson
Floyd Roy Gustafson, 96, of Kennewick, died Oct. 19 in Kennewick.
He was born in Superior, Wis., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1950.
He was a retired science teacher.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments