Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 17, 2020

Adolfo S. Almeida





Adolfo S. Almeida, 87, of Richland, died Oct. 16 in Richland.

He was born in Brownsville, Texas, and had lived in Sunnyside and Tri-Cities areas since 1955.

He was retired from farm and agricultural work.

Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Biles

Robert Lee Biles, 59, of Prosser, died Oct. 16 in Prosser.

He was born in Everett, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired warehouse forklift driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Bernt L. Hart

Bernt Leslie Hart, 68, of Kennewick, died Oct. 13 in Kennewick.

He was born in Burns, Ore., and had lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1977.

He was a retired occupational therapy assistant.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sherri M. Manzanares

Sherri M. Manzanares, 55, of Kennewick, died Oct. 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in Seattle, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 22 years.

She was an advocate at Support, Advocacy & Resource Center Tri-Cities.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Frances S. Rudie

Frances Shirley Rudie, 88, of West Richland, died Oct. 15 in West Richland.

She was born in Lewiston, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einana’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ellen A. Bright

Ellen Aileen Bright, 91, died Oct. 13 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and lived in Pasco for eight years.

She was a retired travel administrator.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette R. Christian

Jeanette Ruth Christian, 85, of Kennewick, died Oct. 15 at home.

She was born in Hickman, Ky., and lived in Kennewick for two years.

She was a retired nursing assistant.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

John T. Massie

John Talt Massie, 76, of Kennewick, died Oct. 8 at home.

He was born in Pisgah, Iowa, and lived in Kennewick over 20 years.

He served in the military and was a retired handyman.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Jose A. Leon

Jose A. Leon, 52, of Yakima, died Oct. 13 in Yakima.

He was born in Fresno, Calif., and lived for years in the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Billie L. Neth

Billie Lee Neth, 83, of Richland, died Oct. 13 in Richland.

She was born in Sidney, Neb., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1943.

She was a retired project coordinator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

LaDonna R. Vollmer

LaDonna Rae Vollmer, 76, died Oct. 14 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Ione, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

She was a retired nurse.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.