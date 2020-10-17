Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 16, 2020
Ellen A. Bright
Ellen Aileen Bright, 91, died Oct. 13 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.
She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and lived in Pasco for eight years.
She was a retired travel administrator.
The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanette R. Christian
Jeanette Ruth Christian, 85, of Kennewick, died Oct. 15 at home.
She was born in Hickman, Ky., and lived in Kennewick for two years.
She was a retired nursing assistant.
The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
John T. Massie
John Talt Massie, 76, of Kennewick, died Oct. 8 at home.
He was born in Pisgah, Iowa, and lived in Kennewick over 20 years.
He served in the military and was a retired handyman.
The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Jose A. Leon
Jose A. Leon, 52, of Yakima, died Oct. 13 in Yakima.
He was born in Fresno, Calif., and lived for years in the Lower Yakima Valley.
He was a laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Billie L. Neth
Billie Lee Neth, 83, of Richland, died Oct. 13 in Richland.
She was born in Sidney, Neb., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1943.
She was a retired project coordinator.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
LaDonna R. Vollmer
LaDonna Rae Vollmer, 76, died Oct. 14 at home in Pasco.
She was born in Ione, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.
She was a retired nurse.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
