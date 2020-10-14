Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 14, 2020







Molly A. Harker

Molly Ann Harker, 65, of Pasco, died Oct. 13 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and she lived in the Tri-Cities since 1987.

She was a retired school teacher.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jane Carr Smith

Jane Carr Smith, 81, of Kennewick, died Oct. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Junction City, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for five years.

She was a retired teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jesus Espinoza Valle

Jesus Espinoza Valle, 81, of Pasco, died Oct. 12 in Pasco.

He was born in Monterrey, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was an apple harvester.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Roy Balderas

Roy Balderas, 44, of Kennewick, died Oct. 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Tremonton, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 35 years.

He was a general contractor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria G. Ruthruff

Maria Gloria Ruthruff, 74, of Kennewick, died Oct 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in McAllen, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2017.

She was a retired human resources director for the Red Cross of Everett.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.