Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 12, 2020

Larry L. McGaughy

Larry Lee McGaughy, 81, of Prosser, died Oct. 8 in Prosser.

He was born in Corona, Calif., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired crane operator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Elifonso J.L. Cantu

Elifonso Javier Leal Cantu, 65, of Seattle, died Oct. 8 in Seattle.

He was born in Prosser, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 years.

He was retired from home development for the city of Seattle.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juanita J. Salazar Jaurequi

Juanita Janee Salazar Jaurequi, 69, of Kennewick, died Oct. 10 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Walla Walla and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a customer service representative for Social Security.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leonard J. Arnold

Leonard John Arnold, 69, of Richland, died Oct. 8 in Richland.

He was born in Concord, Calif., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 60 years.

He was a retired home builder.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.