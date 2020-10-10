Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 10, 2020

Harold L. Clemens

Harold Leroy Clemens, 73, of Kahlotus, died Oct. 6 in Kahlotus.

He was born in Jamestown, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 25 years.

He was a retired maintenance worker at McNary Dam.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Harold V. Colton

Harold Vincent Colton, 91, died Oct. 7 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in University City, Mo., and lived in Richland for over 45 years.

He was a veteran and retired nuclear worker.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. Tolan

Patricia Ann Tolan, 79, of Kennewick, died Oct. 5 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Long Beach, Calif., and had been a Tri-Cities area resident since the 1960s.

She was a retired customer service associate for Goodwill Industries.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria A. Buel

Gloria Ann Buel, 75, of Pasco, died Oct. 5 at home.

She was born in Olympia and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1965.

She was a retired procedures manager for Westinghouse Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ana Maria O. Hernandez

Ana Maria Olmeda Hernandez, 56, of Pasco, died Oct. 8 at home.

She was born in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.