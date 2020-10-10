Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 9, 2020
Harold V. Colton
Harold Vincent Colton, 91, died Oct. 7 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.
He was born in University City, Mo., and lived in Richland for over 45 years.
He was a veteran and retired nuclear worker.
The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Tolan
Patricia Ann Tolan, 79, of Kennewick, died Oct. 5 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Long Beach, Calif., and had been a Tri-Cities area resident since the 1960s.
She was a retired customer service associate for Goodwill Industries.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Gloria A. Buel
Gloria Ann Buel, 75, of Pasco, died Oct. 5 at home.
She was born in Olympia and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1965.
She was a retired procedures manager for Westinghouse Hanford.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ana Maria O. Hernandez
Ana Maria Olmeda Hernandez, 56, of Pasco, died Oct. 8 at home.
She was born in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments