Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 7, 2020

Bryan A. Britton

Bryan Allen Britton, 49, of Kennewick, died Sept. 30 in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He worked on canal maintenance.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Henry L. Johnson

Henry Louis “Hank” Johnson, 76, died Sept. 26 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Dudley, Mass., and had been a Pasco resident for 10 years.

He was retired as a heavy equipment operator.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Martinson

Gary Martinson, 65, of Kennewick, died Oct. 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in Sunnyside and had lived in the Tri-Cities area for four years.

He was a retired aeronautical engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

William G. McMahan

William Guy McMahan, 72, died Oct. 3 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Seattle and had been a Tri-Cities resident for the past 60 years.

He was a retired business broker for Hove and Associates.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ashley N. Guevara

Ashley Nichole Guevara, 21, of Pasco, died Oct. 4 in Kennewick.

She was born in Sunnyside, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a laborer at a car wash.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

James A. Warren

James Albert Warren, 80, of Kennewick, died Oct. 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Clinton, Iowa, and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 31 years.

He was a retired data processor at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Bettye Smith

Bettye Smith, 91, of Richland, died Sept. 23 in Kennewick.

She was born in San Angelo, Texas, and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 75 years.

She was a retired daycare provider.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. Yeager

Patricia Ann Yeager, 87, died Oct. 5 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick for over 10 years

She was a retired piano teacher.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Joanna Schilke

Joanna “Jo” Schilke, 90, of Pasco, died Oct. 5 in Pasco.

She was born in Faribault, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 71 years.

She was a retired homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.