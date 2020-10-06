Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 6, 2020

Lois L. Akins

Lois Lorine Akins, 81, of Mesa, died Oct. 3 at home.

She was born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Christopher Barrett

Christopher Barrett, 29, of Warden, died Sept. 25 in Warden.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

He was a farmer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Helen R. Harrington

Helen Rose Harrington, 90, of West Richland, died Oct. 4 in West Richland.

She was born in Wichita, Kans., and lived in Tri-Cities since 1947.

She was a retired janitor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rev. Jeannette Sparks

Rev. Jeannette Sparks, 82, of Palm Dale, Calif., died Sept. 27 in Palm Dale.

She was born in Kildare, Texas, and was a longtime Pasco resident.

She was an associate minister at New Hope Baptist Church in Pasco.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.