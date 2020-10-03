Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 2-3, 2020
Evelyn M. Gier
Evelyn May Gier, 91, of Kennewick, died Oct. 1 in Kennewick.
She was born in Montana and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard D. Eslick
Richard Dee Eslick, 61, of West Richland, died Sept. 30 in Richland.
He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities 41 years.
He was a sign painter.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Geraldine J. Walters
Geraldine Jane Walters, 77, of Kennewick, died Oct. 1 in Kennewick.
She was born in Grand Junction, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 26 years.
She was a retired instructor at Columbia Basin College.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Steven C. Parker
Steven Cloyd Parker, 71, of Kennewick, died Sept. 19 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-Cities his entire life.
He was a retired laborer with the laborer’s union.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
James McLaren
James McLaren, 81, of West Richland, died Oct. 1 in Richland.
He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1979.
He was a retired nuclear engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon K. Baker
Sharon K. Baker, 73, of Mabton, died Sept. 30 in Richland.
She was born in Baker City, Ore., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
