Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 5, 2020

Rev. Jeannette Sparks

Rev. Jeannette Sparks, 82, of Palm Dale, Calif., died Sept. 27 in Palm Dale.

She was born in Kildare, Texas, and was a long-time Pasco resident.

She was an associate minister at New Hope Baptist Church in Pasco.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jess H. Calhoun

Jess Haynes Calhoun, 84, of Pasco, died Sept. 24 at home in Pasco.

He lived in Pasco for over 14 years.

He was a retired building supply manager.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

John J. Lockhart

John James Lockhart, 39, of Benton City, died Oct. 2 in Richland.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Tri-Cities for 39 years.

He was a foreman.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Justin Rawlings

Justin Rawlings, 38, of Richland, died Oct. 1 in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, was in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy A. Barton

Dorothy Ann Barton, 83, of Kennewick, died Oct. 2 in Pasco.

She was born in Potlatch, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 15 years.

She was a retired cook for the Pullman School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.