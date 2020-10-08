Tri-City Herald Logo
Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 8, 2020

By Tri-City Herald staff





Donna J. Decicio

Donna Jean Decicio, 74, of Kennewick, died Oct. 5 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Everett and lived in the Tri-Cities nine years.

She was a homemaker.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara L. Clemans

Barbara Lee Clemans, 81, of Kennewick, died Oct. 4 in Kennewick.

She was born in Hamilton, Mont., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for more than three years.

She was a retired administrative assistant for the U.S. Forest Service.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

