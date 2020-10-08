Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 8, 2020













Donna J. Decicio

Donna Jean Decicio, 74, of Kennewick, died Oct. 5 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Everett and lived in the Tri-Cities nine years.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She was a homemaker.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara L. Clemans

Barbara Lee Clemans, 81, of Kennewick, died Oct. 4 in Kennewick.

She was born in Hamilton, Mont., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for more than three years.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

She was a retired administrative assistant for the U.S. Forest Service.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.