Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 8, 2020
Donna J. Decicio
Donna Jean Decicio, 74, of Kennewick, died Oct. 5 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.
She was born in Everett and lived in the Tri-Cities nine years.
She was a homemaker.
ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara L. Clemans
Barbara Lee Clemans, 81, of Kennewick, died Oct. 4 in Kennewick.
She was born in Hamilton, Mont., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for more than three years.
She was a retired administrative assistant for the U.S. Forest Service.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
