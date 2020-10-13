Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 13, 2020

Rodney L. Stutzman

Rodney Lee Stutzman, 55, of Prosser, died Oct. 7 at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima.

He was born in Othello and was a longtime Prosser resident.

He was the pastor of Remnant House Church near Prosser.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Sherry D. Clark

Sherry Diane Clark, 66, of Kennewick, died Oct. 8 in Kennewick.

She was born in Millington, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 26 years.

She was a retired quality manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael L. Somerville

Michael Lee Somerville, 79, of West Richland, died Oct. 7 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Republic and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 50 years.

He was the retired owner of Peterson’s Honey Company.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda C. Delarm

Linda Carol Delarm, 74, of Pasco, died Oct. 9 in Pasco.

She was born in Harrisburg, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 35 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Harold C. Sargent

Harold C. Sargent, 82, of Kennewick, died Oct. 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Lusk, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a software engineer for Fairchild Systems of San Jose, Calif.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Romana Garza

Romana Garza, 70, of Grandview, died Oct. 11 in Spokane.

She was born in Robstown, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

James L. Folger

James Lawrence Folger, 80, of Pasco, died Oct. 11 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Olney, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 46 years.

He was a retired union pipefitter and boiler maker at the Hanford nuclear site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kevin O’Brien

Kevin O’Brien, 72, of Kennewick, died Oct. 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

He was a retired stockbroker for Cetera Advisers.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley (Newsom) Owens

Shirley Rae (Newsom) Owens, 74, of Kennewick, died Oct. 9 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Trudy A. Iverson-Adams

Trudy A. Iverson-Adams, 76, of Kennewick, died Oct. 8.

She was born in Bellingham and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 60 years.

She was a retired procurement specialist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ileen E. Williams

Ileen E. Williams, 82, of Pasco, died Oct. 8 in Kennewick.

She was born in Marionville, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 60 years.

She was a retired self-employed bookkeeper.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.