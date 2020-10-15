Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 15, 2020
Ellen C. Travers
Ellen C. Travers, 67, of Kahlotus, died Oct. 13 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Richland.
She was born in San Francisco and lived in Kahlotus since 1987.
She was a retired bartender and waitress.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald P. Brown
Donald P. Brown, 88, of Richland, died Oct. 10 in Richland.
He was born in Murray, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1956.
He was a retired electrical engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie B. Nelson
Marjorie B. Nelson, 95, of Richland, died Oct. 13 in Kennewick.
She was born in Uniontown, Wash., and had lived in the Tri-Cities area for 73 years.
She was a retired homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph A. Roberts
Joseph Allen Roberts, 100, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 13 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Mabton and was a lifelong resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.
He was a retired farmer.
Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.
