Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 19, 2020

Frederick L. Eby

Frederick L. Eby, 72, of Kennewick, died Oct. 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a wheat farmer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bonnie J. Gagnon

Bonnie Jean Gagnon, 79, of Richland, died Oct. 16 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Wenatchee and has lived in Richland for 12 years.

She was a retired accountant and bookkeeper.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Maria De Jesus Llerenas

Maria De Jesus Llerenas, 71, of Benton City, died Oct. 16 at home.

She was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in Benton City for 26 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph A. Costanzo

Joseph Angelo Costanzo, 89, of Pasco, died Oct. 18 in Pasco.

He was born in Barbaresco, Italy, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 72 years.

He was a retired carman for Burlington Northern.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan M. Cannon

Susan Marie Cannon, 63, of Kennewick, died Oct. 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Kennewick and was lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a retired bus driver for the Pasco School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.