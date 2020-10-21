Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 21, 2020

Lois Johnson

Lois Johnson, 82, of Pasco, died Oct. 18 in Pasco.

She was born in Elk Creek, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 48 years.

She was a retired registered nurse for home health care.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey A. Lewis

Jeffrey Allen Lewis, 68, of Richland, died Oct. 18 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

He was born in Springdale, Ark., and had been a Tri-Cities resident since 1990.

He was the owner and operator of Andy’s Coffee Break in Pasco.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Frances L. Sleater

Frances L. Sleater, 77, of Richland, died Oct. 18 in Richland.

She was born in Portland, Ore., and had lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1959.

She was a retired bookkeeper.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Floyd R. Gustafson

Floyd Roy Gustafson, 96, of Kennewick, died Oct. 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Superior, Wis., and was a Tri-Cities resident since 1950.

He was a retired science teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Candace M. Berger

Candace M. Berger, 67, of Kennewick, died Oct. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Hays, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years.

She was a retired nuclear operator at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette R. Christian

Jeanette Ruth Christian, 85, of Kennewick, died Oct. 15 at home.

She was born in Hickman, Ky., and had lived in Spokane and then for two years in Kennewick.

She was a retired nursing assistant.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.