Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 23, 2020

Ann F. Tomlinson

Ann Frances Tomlinson, 97, of Kennewick, died Oct. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Mabton and lived in the Tri-Cities for 69 years.

She was a retired registered nurse at Kennewick General Hospital.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Nita M. Harvey

Nita Maude Harvey, 96, of Richland, died Oct. 23 at Richland Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Salt Lake City and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a retired accountant.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.