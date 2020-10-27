Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 26, 2020

Roger J. Ritchie

Roger Johnnie Ritchie, 76, of Richland, died Oct. 23 in Richland.

He was born of Grafton, N.D., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was self-employed in produce sales.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is charge of arrangements.

Gail Sanders

Gail Sanders, 53, of Richland, died Oct. 23 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was an entrepreneur.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Annie Grimmius

Annie Grimmius, 87, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 24 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Sunnyside resident.

She was retired from working in hospital environmental services.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas R. Stathopulos

Thomas Ray Stathopulos, 71, of Pasco, died Oct. 22 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Nyssa, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities 69 years.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Martha L. Garrett

Martha Leticia Garrett, 57, of Kennewick, died Oct. 17 at her home.

She was born in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Karl E. Johnson

Karl Eric Johnson, 73, died Oct. 22 at home in Benton City.

He was born in Lincoln, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was retired as a plumber/pipefitter in the construction industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.