Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 28, 2020

Yakov S. Titechko

Yakov Stepanovich Titechko, 85, of Kennewick, died Oct. 26 at home.

He was born in Krichilsk, Ukraine and lived in the Tri-Cities for 17 years.

He was a retired farmer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

George W. Lanman Jr.

George William Lanman Jr., 79, of Kennewick, died Oct. 24 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Fairfield, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired electrical engineer for the U.S. government.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn J. Bergman

Marilyn J. Bergman, 79, of Kennewick, died Oct. 27 in Kennewick.

She was born Astoria, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities 59 years.

She was a retired farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Wanda R. Wolfe

Wanda R. Wolfe, 93, of Kennewick, died Oct. 27 in Kennewick.

She was born in Rose Lake, Idaho.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John T. Bettinson Jr.

John Thomas Bettinson Jr., 88, of Kennewick, died Oct. 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Prosser and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1960.

He was the owner and operator of the Coin Cradle and Best Bett Cards and Comics.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Jo Rettinger

Betty Jo Rettinger, 83 of Washtucna, died Oct. 25 in Richland.

She was born in Orofino, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was a retired English teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol D. Porter

Carole Dianne Porter, 68, of Richland, died Oct. 26 in Richland.

She was born in San Francisco and had lived in Tri-Cities for more than 40 years.

She was a retired lab and safety specialist at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Craig A. Sump

Craig A. Sump, 47, of Kennewick, died Oct. 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and lived in Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a geologist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.