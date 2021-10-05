Education

Slain Pasco driver honored on Tri-Cities school buses. Parade planned

Kennewick, WA

A tribute to a slain Pasco bus driver is going up on school buses across the Tri-Cities.

The number 4 on a white placard with a yellow band has been attached to Richland and Kennewick buses this week.

Pasco bus driver Dick Lenhart, 72, drove Route 4 for Longfellow Elementary School. He was picking up students on Sept. 24 when he was stabbed in front of 35 students in his bus.

He had opened the bus doors at the school to see what the man needed.

Joshua Dian Davis, 34, is charged with attacking him when Lenhart said he couldn’t give him a ride, according to police.

The Richland and Kennewick school districts said they were standing in solidarity with Pasco after the killing shocked the Tri-Cities. All of the districts have said they plan to review their bus security policies in the aftermath of Lenhart’s death.

Pasco school officials immediately stepped up security.

Support also poured in for bus drivers around the area.

Bus_Tribute_Wide.JPG
The number 4 has been attached to school buses across the Tri-Cities as a tribute to a slain Pasco bus driver, Dick Lenhart. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

Last week, teachers and other school employees showed their support for Pasco’s nearly 100 school bus drivers, waving homemade signs with hearts and words of encouragement.

Lenhart was remembered friends and co-workers on Facebook as an amazing and kind man.

Drivers in Pasco and other areas plan a bus parade on Saturday, Oct. 9, in memory of Lenhart, who worked for the district since 2016. More information about the parade will be released.

“We’re with you, Pasco,” Kennewick school officials posted on Twitter.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 12:41 PM.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
