Slain Pasco driver honored on Tri-Cities school buses. Parade planned

A tribute to a slain Pasco bus driver is going up on school buses across the Tri-Cities.

The number 4 on a white placard with a yellow band has been attached to Richland and Kennewick buses this week.

Pasco bus driver Dick Lenhart, 72, drove Route 4 for Longfellow Elementary School. He was picking up students on Sept. 24 when he was stabbed in front of 35 students in his bus.

He had opened the bus doors at the school to see what the man needed.

Joshua Dian Davis, 34, is charged with attacking him when Lenhart said he couldn’t give him a ride, according to police.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Richland and Kennewick school districts said they were standing in solidarity with Pasco after the killing shocked the Tri-Cities. All of the districts have said they plan to review their bus security policies in the aftermath of Lenhart’s death.

Pasco school officials immediately stepped up security.

Support also poured in for bus drivers around the area.

The number 4 has been attached to school buses across the Tri-Cities as a tribute to a slain Pasco bus driver, Dick Lenhart. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

Last week, teachers and other school employees showed their support for Pasco’s nearly 100 school bus drivers, waving homemade signs with hearts and words of encouragement.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Lenhart was remembered friends and co-workers on Facebook as an amazing and kind man.

Drivers in Pasco and other areas plan a bus parade on Saturday, Oct. 9, in memory of Lenhart, who worked for the district since 2016. More information about the parade will be released.

“We’re with you, Pasco,” Kennewick school officials posted on Twitter.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 12:41 PM.