What Tri-Cities schools are doing to make buses safer after deadly attack

School districts across the Tri-Cities are considering what steps are needed to make buses safer after Friday’s deadly attack on a driver.

Six-year Pasco School District driver Dick Lenhart, 72, was stabbed in front of 35 students on his bus after a man forced his way on board. Lenhart had started to open the bus doors to see what the man needed.

Joshua Dian Davis, 34, is charged with attacking him when Lenhart said he couldn’t give him a ride, according to police.

Effective immediately, Pasco drivers will keep the bus service doors closed and won’t open them for adults, said district officials. Instead, adults will be directed to come over to the driver’s side window.

Drivers can make exceptions if they recognize the adult, if an adult or a caregiver is picking up a kindergarten or special needs student or if the person is a school district staff member.

And the district is considering other safety measures.

Richland school officials also promised a review of its safety procedures. Kennewick officials were not immediately available Tuesday on their plans.

Investigators are still trying to determine what motivated the attack, but in the aftermath Pasco has already made changes, and Richland may not be far behind.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is the district’s highest priority and ensuring that students are transported safely each day is a responsibility that our drivers take very seriously,” Pasco officials said in an update to parents Monday night.

To start with, Pasco police had officers stationed near Longfellow Elementary School on Monday morning.

“Our office has school resource officers, which regularly patrol the school and the school grounds,” Chief Ken Roske said during a Monday news conference.

Pasco Police confirmed during a press conference on Monday that a higher police presence is being positioned at Longfellow Elementary in the days following an attack that killed a Pasco School District bus driver. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

The district is taking steps to review how safe their procedures are for picking up and dropping off students. Officials are working with the Washington Schools Risk Management Pool to review those.

“The district has strict safety protocols that our drivers follow and authorized adults are not allowed on school buses at any time when children are on board,” the district said in its notice.

Richland

The attack also raised concerns among Richland bus drivers, and district officials plan to review their safety procedures.

The district takes the safety of the drivers and the children aboard the bus seriously, said Ty Beaver, the district’s communications director.

They haven’t put any immediate changes in place, but their drivers have safety training.

At this point, the district is waiting for more information about the attack before starting its review, Beaver said.

“We don’t have enough information yet to know what we’re looking for,” he said. “There are a lot of unanswered questions.”

District officials expressed their sympathy for what Pasco employees and parents are going through.

State reaction

Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal also expressed his sympathy to the school district, saying Lenhart was a loved member of the district’s community and his heart goes out to them as they navigate the loss.

“It is a testament to Richard and the PSD transportation department’s consistent safety training that the students on the bus knew to exit through the back to get to safety,” Reykdal said.

State officials have been talking with Superintendent Michelle Whitney. They noted the district is working with Pasco police to understand what happened, and was quick to provide counselors for students and staff.

“Richard served his community with kindness and integrity for many years and I know all of Washington joins me in sending love and support to the PSD family,” he said.