Stabbed Pasco school bus driver crashes into bush with students onboard. Attacker arrested

A school bus full of kids crashed Friday afternoon at Longfellow Elementary School after the driver was stabbed by an adult man. Tri-City Herald

A school bus driver was stabbed Friday afternoon after picking up kids at a Pasco elementary school.

The suspect, an adult man, has been taken into custody.

It is not yet clear how or when the man got on the bus.

Pasco police are at Longfellow Elementary School investigating the incident.

The kids have been safely removed from the bus and are being held inside the school, according to a Tri-City Herald reporter at the scene.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

None of the kids are believed to have been hurt.

“Pasco Police, Fire, and paramedics responded to an assault of a bus driver at Longfellow Elementary this afternoon,” the Pasco School District posted on Facebook at 4:03 p.m. “There are no student injuries. We will update this post as more details are provided by the police department.”

The call initially came in to 911 emergency dispatchers at 3:07 p.m. as a crash at the 301 N. Tenth Ave. school when the bus went over a curb and onto the sidewalk, hitting a bush.

The bus was in the turnaround lot along North Ninth Avenue. It was found to be leaking diesel fuel as a result of the crash.

Authorities quickly discovered that the bus crashed because the driver had been stabbed, possibly with a knife.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The bus was in the turnaround lot at Longfellows Elementary School when the driver was stabbed and crashed. Screenshot

Initial scanner reports said the driver’s stab wound was in the neck.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a Tri-Cities hospital.

Fire officials requested a chaplain to the scene to help out due to the number and age of the students who witnessed the stabbing and ensuing crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 4:31 PM.