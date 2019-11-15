Kennewick schools will have a new boss starting Jan. 1 after more than a decade

When the new year starts, Kennewick schools will have a new superintendent.

Dave Bond, 60, officially announced this week that he will retire from the top job at the district on Dec. 31.

His replacement, Traci Pierce, will officially step into the role the next day.

Pierce, a former superintendent at Lake Washington Schools, started with the district in July as the deputy superintendent.

“I appreciated the school board providing Dr. Pierce and me the time needed to ensure a smooth transition of district operations,” Bond said in a news release. “During the past several months, I have come to know Dr. Pierce as an incredibly bright, competent and fast learning leader.”

He said she is “more than ready to take over the reins.”

Bond first announced in March his intent to retire in 2020 but specific date was not given.

He has spent more than 30 years working in Kennewick and Richland schools, including as principal at Kamiakin High and Hanford High.

In the past decade, the Kennewick district has turned around graduation rates at Kennewick High School, weathered state budget deficits, dealt with steady growth and weathered a bitter strike at the start of the 2019-20 school year.

Kennewick is the largest of the Tri-City school districts, with more than 19,000 students and 2,700 employees.

Traci Pierce led one of the largest school districts in the state. Next year she will take over for the largest school district in the Tri-Cities. Kennewick School District

Board President Dawn Adams said Bond’s “unwavering leadership” will be missed but they look forward to continuing to build on his legacy.

“Traci brings a wealth of experience having served as superintendent in a larger district with similar complexities,” Adams said in a news release.

Pierce said it’s been an honor for her to work with Bond this year, and she’s been “impressed by the professionalism and dedication of Kennewick School District staff, teachers and administrators.”

A public retirement reception for Bond is planned for 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Administration Center at 1000 W. 4th Ave., Kennewick.

For more about the superintendent transition plan visit bit.ly/ksdtransition.