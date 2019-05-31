She ran one of the state’s largest school districts. Now she’ll take over in Kennewick

Kennewick School District

A longtime Lake Washington administrator is taking over leadership of the Kennewick School District.

The school board has chosen Traci Pierce for the position to head the 18,600-student district after Superintendent Dave Bond retires sometime next school year.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to serve Kennewick students and the community,” Pierce said in a news release on Facebook. “I am honored to be selected and can’t wait to get started working with Mr. Bond and the leadership team.”

She starts working as the deputy superintendent on July 1, and will fill Bond’s position when he leaves.

Pierce was a finalist with longtime Kennewick administrator Doug Christensen for the position. The two met with teachers, administrators and the community at recent forums.

Pierce spent six years leading one of the largest school districts in the state, Lake Washington.

The Seattle-area district includes Kirkland, Redmond and Sammamish. She switched to the director of college and career readiness at the district at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.

At the time district officials told Patch.com that Pierce felt like it was the right move for the district and for herself.

The nearly 30,000 student district added 4,000 students during her leadership. She also oversaw a successful switch in grades and three successful levy and bond campaigns.

Pierce has been with that district for 24 years, serving in various positions, including assistant principal, principal, instructional technology coordinator, teaching and learning director, chief schools officer and deputy superintendent.

Her experience as the leader of a large, growing school district made her an exciting candidate to work with, said Dawn Adams, Kennewick’s school board president, in the news release.

Pierce has a record of focusing on instruction and building positive relationships, Adams said.





Pierce has a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies and a superintendent certificate from the University of Washington. Her master’s is in educational leadership from City University in Bellevue.