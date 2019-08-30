Hundreds of teachers pack church to vote on Kennewick contract offer to end strike

Striking Kennewick teachers start community food drive Park Middle School teacher Crystal Green tells about a community food drive started by the striking Kennewick Education Association members at their rally locations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Park Middle School teacher Crystal Green tells about a community food drive started by the striking Kennewick Education Association members at their rally locations.

Kennewick teachers voted Friday to accept a two-year contract offer that would end a strike that has kept classrooms closed this week and extended the summer vacation for 19,000 students.

The Kennewick Education Association, the bargaining group for the district’s 1,200 teachers, reached a tentative 2-year deal with the school district Thursday evening.

An estimated 1,000 teachers and other professionals showed up Friday morning to review the proposal at South Hills Church in Kennewick before voting on the offer.

“I’m so ready to work,” said Matt Yeager, a teacher at Fuerza Elementary School on 10th Avenue in Kennewick.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Teachers, who began voting on the offer around 12:30 p.m. Friday, lined up to ask their bargaining team about contract details just before casting their paper ballot.

The contract vote passed with 99.5 percent approval, according to initial reports.

Several teachers who spoke with the Herald outside the meeting were encouraged by the deal.

Details on the new contract were not immediately available but one of the teacher negotiators told the Herald the salary schedule is “competitive.”

The school year was to start Tuesday for students. Officials said Friday that students and teachers will need to make up three of the four days missed this week because of the strike.

Votes are counted Friday for the two-year contract offer to teachers from the Kennewick School District. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Also, the district has withdrawn its request for an injunction to force the teachers back to work by finding the strike to be illegal.

And the teachers union has withdrawn its complaint with the state over unfair labor practices by district officials.

Lengthy negotiations

A state mediator has been taking proposals back and forth between the sides for nine days. Most sessions have lasted late into the evening.

The union and district had been bargaining off and on all summer, and the mediator arrived Aug. 21 to help after talks stalled.

Striking Kennewick teachers and their supporters wave signs early Tuesday morning on West Vineyard Drive near Amistad Elementary School. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Pay was one of the main sticking points dividing the two sides. Teachers say they want their salaries to be competitive with Richland and Pasco teachers.

“We are extremely relieved,” Rob Woodford, president of the Kennewick Education Association, said Thursday night when the tentative deal was announced.

“We are very excited to get back into the classroom, and we have the community and the teachers of Kennewick to thank for the opportunity to go back and do what we do best.”

The teachers canceled a rally planned for 8 a.m. Friday at the Kennewick School District.

They were waiting for teachers to ratify the deal before disclosing details.

How the deal was reached

The deal was struck about 5:30 p.m. Thursday after the district asked union negotiators to take the latest proposal to members for a vote and also asked a court to order the strike to end. The union countered by filing an unfair labor claim against the district.

In the district’s 140-page request for an injunction, filed in Benton County Superior Court, the district claimed the strike was interfering with the “primary responsibility and obligation of insuring the opportunity of all district students to attain their educational objectives.”

Striking Kennewick teachers and their supporters walk on West Vineyard Drive early Tuesday morning near Amistad Elementary School. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The education association responded with a complaint to the state Public Employment Relations Commission claiming the district was involved in unfair labor practices, including snooping on the head negotiator’s computer.

The claim includes an accusation that district technology employees accessed the lead bargainer’s computer remotely on Sunday without any prior notice, said Kennewick Education Association Attorney James Gasper.

Kennewick Education Association contract negotiation material. Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

“In fact, this invasion occurred while the KEA bargaining team was convening in their caucus room at the district’s administration offices on Sunday,” he said.

While union leaders didn’t see any files opened or copied, they said it was the only computer accessed in that manner, even though five others were in the same room.

The union also claimed the district was sending over a series of proposals that backtracked on previous agreements.