2 people wounded by gunfire outside Circle K store in Richland

Two people were shot and wounded in Richland early Sunday.

Police were called at 1:36 a.m. to check out reports of gunshots and cars speeding away from the Circle K store on Queensgate Drive, said a Richland police Facebook post.

Everyone had fled the area before officers arrived, though multiple cartridge casings were found in the area at 2845 Queensgate Drive.

Later, two victims were located, though police did not say where or how they were found.

The victims had non-life-threatening wounds and were treated at an area hospital. Their vehicle also was damaged by bullets.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333.