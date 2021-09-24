Local
7-vehicle chain-reaction crash tangles traffic on Highway 395 at Yelm in Kennewick
A seven-vehicle crash is snarling traffic along Highway 395 in Kennewick on Friday morning.
Initial reports were that one person was hurt in the multi-vehicle wreck near the intersection with Yelm Street at 10:50 a.m. Friday.
Police have stopped people from heading south on Yelm Street, and traffic is down to one lane in both directions on Highway 395, Kennewick police said.
Police and firefighters are on the scene.
Drivers should avoid that area just uphill from the double roundabout at Highway 240.
This story is developing. Please check back for more information.
