Dead man found in downtown Kennewick after reports of gunfire

A man was found dead in downtown Kennewick following sounds of gunfire Thursday night.

Several people called 911 just after 9:30 p.m. and reported hearing up to six gunshots on the 200 block of South Washington Street.

Another caller told dispatchers that there had been a drive-by shooting in the area, according to dispatch reports.

When police arrived, they found Jaden Quintero dead on the ground.

Police released no other information about Quintero or the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

