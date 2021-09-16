I-82 lanes closed near Prosser after semi and car collide west of Tri-Cities

Eastbound lanes were closed after a semi and car crashed on Interstate 82 near Prosser Washington State Patrol

A collision on Interstate 82 has left one person seriously injured and snarled traffic near Prosser.

Eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed Thursday morning after a car and semi truck collided about 7:30 a.m. three miles west of the Gibbon Road exit.

A Life Flight emergency helicopter has been called to the scene for one person in the passenger car, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said on Twitter.

The crash has left traffic backed up for miles, according to reports.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

