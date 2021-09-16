Local

I-82 lanes closed near Prosser after semi and car collide west of Tri-Cities

Eastbound lanes were closed after a semi and car crashed on Interstate 82 near Prosser
Eastbound lanes were closed after a semi and car crashed on Interstate 82 near Prosser Washington State Patrol
Prosser, WA

A collision on Interstate 82 has left one person seriously injured and snarled traffic near Prosser.

Eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed Thursday morning after a car and semi truck collided about 7:30 a.m. three miles west of the Gibbon Road exit.

A Life Flight emergency helicopter has been called to the scene for one person in the passenger car, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said on Twitter.

The crash has left traffic backed up for miles, according to reports.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service