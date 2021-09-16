4 dogs die, others sick after Columbia River swims. New warnings issued

Warning signs are going up at access points along the Columbia River near Tri-Cities after reports of four dogs dying and two more getting sick after being in the water.

The Benton-Franklin Health District started receiving reports early Monday about dogs sickened from what appears to be toxic algae, or cyanobacteria, in the river.

As the district posted warnings at boat launches in northern Richland, more reports started coming in about other sick animals.

Health officials are investigating the deaths of four dogs between Sept. 12-14 and two others that were sick earlier in the month.

The district is continuing to warn about toxic algae blooms at places where people can get into the water in the Tri-Cities area, health district Senior Manager Rick Dawson said during a news media briefing Thursday morning.

He said there may be a risk for people and animals going into the river right now.

They are going downstream through the Richland parks, including Howard Amon and Leslie Groves, and have posted additional notices at other spots along the river.

“We anticipate that it’s going to continue to take a few days,” he said. “We will continue adding signs, as well as adding signs in additional languages.”

The symptoms and the speed of getting sick appear to be consistent with toxic algae, but the health district is still working on confirming that’s what happened.

“We’re working with some veterinarians trying to collect some samples from the ill animals to see if we can do some tracing that way,” Dawson said.

They’ve also taken three water samples which have been sent to a King County environmental lab. They hoped to get back the results late Thursday or Friday.

Additional samples were being taken along the river as they get more information about possible locations.

“However, based on what we’re seeing in the reports that we’re getting we want to make sure that we warn the public that there may be a risk going on with the Columbia River right now,” he said.

The primary source of drinking water for the Tri-Cities is the Columbia River. Dawson said the water is being tested for toxic algae both when it’s taken from the river and after it’s treated.

The state Department of Health is working with the district to make sure the water systems remain safe.

How to spot toxic algae

Toxic algae blooms vary in appearance, but commonly look like pea soup or are blue-green or turquoise in color.

The toxicity of each bloom can vary and is difficult to predict, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

It can change day to day. Only testing can tell how dangerous it is.

The blooms often look like paint floating on the water, Dawson said.

“Honestly, it just looks like the water is not right, but it doesn’t look like weeds or things like that. It looks like something is going on in or on top of the water,” he said.

People can also look for dead birds or fish in the area.

They normally show up in lakes or other standing bodies of water. It’s rare, but not unheard of, to see them show up in rivers.

The Scooteney Reservoir in northern Franklin County has an annual problem with the bacteria.

“This is the first time in my 35 years that we’ve had these kinds of reports coming with a potential algae bloom along the Columbia River,” Dawson said during a board of health meeting this week.

“We have toxic algae blooms pretty consistently in some lakes, in the Tri-Cities and the Mid-Columbia, but also Moses Lake and other places.”

Water in slow moving rivers and streams can also be a site for toxic algae.

Most recently, four dogs died in the Spokane area after coming into contact with waterways in August. Three were swimming in the Little Spokane River near Chattaroy and one was swimming in the Spokane River.

Staying safe

Health officials say:

Don’t swim in water or limit your exposure to water that is under a health advisory or is listed as having a toxic algae bloom on the state’s toxic algae tracking site.

People who swim or play in the water should shower with soap and water. Contact a healthcare provider immediately if you become ill.

Wash your pets or livestock immediately to keep them from licking the bacteria off their fur.

Report suspected toxic algae blooms online at the state toxic algae tracking site or contact your local health department.