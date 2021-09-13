Dog dies after playing in Columbia River near Tri-Cities. Toxic algae being investigated

A day at a secluded sandy beach on the Columbia River just north of the Tri-Cities ended with the family dog dead, likely from toxic algae.

Erin Dickey of Richland said she, her kids, her parents and her brother had put a boat into the water at Richland’s Leslie Groves Park boat ramp on Sunday and headed several miles upriver to a sandy beach on the Benton County side of the Columbia River.

Her parents, Janet and Tony Ogden of Richland, brought their 1-year-old terrier mix, Charlie, a rescue dog they adopted in October.

A playful, fun-loving dog, Charlie often goes boating with Dickey’s father and loves playing in the water, Dickey said.

The beach where the family stopped, just south of the Ringold boat ramp on the Franklin side of the river, has a stretch of quiet water between rocks.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The water looked “scummy,” Dickey said. But that’s not unusual for this time of year and it never entered her mind that it might have toxic algae.

Charlie ran in and out of the water and took a couple of small sips. Then she put her face in the water, Dickey said.

“Within minutes she started convulsing,” Dickey said. “It was wild.”

The family quickly loaded up the boat and called an emergency veterinarian in Pasco.

The first question they were asked was whether there was blue algae in the water, Dickey said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The red pin shows the approximate location on the Columbia River where the family says they stopped and the dog swam before convulsing and dying suddenly on Sunday.

Toxicity of algae blooms vary

Toxic algae blooms vary in appearance, but commonly look like pea soup or are blue-green or turquoise in color.

The toxicity of each bloom also can vary and be difficult to predict, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

Toxicity can change from one day to the next. It isn’t possible to determine how dangerous a bloom is to people and animals by looking at it. Only testing can tell if it is dangerous.

“If you see water that looks like an algae bloom, stay away from the water,” said Rick Dawson, senior manager at the Benton Franklin Health District. “Keep your animals, pets, children away from the water.”

Janet Ogden had wrapped up Charlie, and the family is not sure she was still alive when they got back to the Leslie Groves Park boat ramp. They had been almost as far north as the Ringold boat launch.

Dickey’s brother also took his dog along, but that dog played on the beach instead of romping in the water.

Dickey says she didn’t even consider the possibility of toxic algae when they stopped on the beach, never having heard of it on the Columbia River before.

Dogs die in Spokane area

Toxic algae most often blooms in lakes, with 13 blooms listed by the Washington State Freshwater Algae Control Program in lakes.

Earlier this summer Scooteney Reservoir north of Pasco was closed because of toxic levels of the bacteria Microcystin in an algae bloom there.

But slow moving water in streams and rivers also can allow for growths of the toxic algae.

This summer four dogs died in the Spokane area after swimming in the Little Spokane River and the Spokane River, both of which have had warm, slow moving and stagnant water this summer.

Drought and warm temperatures have led to reports of toxic algae blooms across Washington state in areas not seen before, warned Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state epidemiologist, a month ago.

The Benton Franklin Health District planned to check the water where Charlie was sickened, but Rick Dawson, senior manager at the health district, said the level of toxins can change rapidly in rivers because the water is moving.

Toxins due to blue algae in the Columbia River near the Tri-Cities have not been detected in Dawson’s memory.

But the health district has had reports recently of concerns at the campground near Plymouth in southern Benton County, at Bateman Island and at the Columbia Park lagoon. Toxins were not detected at levels of concern.

Although Scootney Reservoir has reopened, it may have another bloom and a check is planned there this week.

Pets, children at risk

People, pets and wildlife can be exposed to the potentially deadly toxin by ingesting the water.

Bacteria produced in toxic algae blooms is particularly dangerous for small children and animals, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

Symptoms can appear in people in 30 minutes to 24 hours, depending on the size of the person and the amount of toxins swallowed. They include jaundice, shock, abdominal pain, weakness, vomiting, severe thirst and a pulse that may be rapid or weak.

Dogs and other animals are often exposed by drinking contaminated water, swallowing water while swimming or licking the toxin and bacteria from their fur, according to the state Department of Health.

If you suspect your pets or livestock have been exposed to a toxic algae bloom, immediately wash them off with clean water to keep them from licking the bacteria off their fur.

Possible signs that your pet might have been exposed to a harmful algae bloom may include vomiting or diarrhea, loss of coordination, and tremors and seizures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.