4 dogs die in Eastern WA after toxic algae bloom contaminates water. 7 lakes close

A Franklin County lake has been closed to recreational use, as state health officials are warning of a bad late summer season for toxic algae blooms and the death of four dogs in Eastern Washington.

Toxic levels of the bacteria Microcystin, which can harm people and animals, have been found most recently in algae blooms in Scooteney Reservoir north of Pasco.

The toxin, which appears periodically in Scooteney Reservoir, usually remains for about a week and then the bloom disappears.

Four dogs have died recently in the Spokane area after swimming in water where toxic algae blooms were confirmed, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

Usually toxic algae blooms are found in lakes, but they were swimming in the Little Spokane River and the Spokane River, both of which have had warm, slow moving and stagnant waters.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Due to ongoing drought and warm temperatures in our state, lakes, rivers and streams are under tremendous stress right now,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, acting chief science officer for the Washington state Department of Health. “As a result, we are receiving reports of toxic algae blooms in areas we have not seen before.”

Six other lakes in Washington state have been closed due to toxic algae blooms.

Algae blooms can vary in appearance, but commonly look like pea soup or are blue-green or turquoise in color.

The toxicity of each bloom also can vary and be difficult to predict, according to the state Department of Health.

Toxicity can change from one day to the next. It isn’t possible to determine how dangerous a bloom is to people and animals by looking at it. Only testing can tell if it is dangerous.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

People and pets can be exposed to the potentially deadly toxin by ingesting the water.

Bacteria produced in toxic algae blooms is particularly dangerous for small children and animals, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District.

Symptoms can appear in people in 30 minutes to 24 hours, depending on the size of the person and the amount of toxins swallowed. They include jaundice, shock, abdominal pain, weakness, vomiting, severe thirst and a pulse that may be rapid or weak.

Toxic to dogs

Dogs and other animals are often exposed by drinking contaminated water, swallowing water while swimming or licking the toxin and bacteria from their fur, according to the state Department of Health.

If you suspect your pets or livestock have been exposed to a toxic algae bloom, immediately wash them off with clean water to keep them from licking the bacteria off their fur.

Possible signs that your pet might have been exposed to a harmful algae bloom may include vomiting or diarrhea, loss of coordination, and tremors and seizures.