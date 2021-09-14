Body found along rural road south of Kennewick. The death is suspicious

Benton County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found along Bateman Road south of Kennewick. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Benton County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body along a rural road south of Kennewick on Tuesday morning.

A postal worker spotted the body at 10:45 a.m. while doing her deliveries on Bofer Canyon and Bateman roads east of the Highway 395/Interstate 82, said Commander Jon Schwarder.

The rural agricultural area is south of the intersection of Highway 397 and I-82.

Investigators aren’t certain how the person died, but the circumstances are suspicious. The person likely hadn’t been there long, said Schwarder.

At this point, investigators aren’t sure who the person is, but believed they would be able to identify the person.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bateman Road will be closed for the next several hours Tuesday afternoon while Benton County detectives investigate.

“We don’t believe there to be any threat to the community,” Schwarder said.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.