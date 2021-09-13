Tanker truck flips at rush hour on I-182 in Pasco

A tanker carrying water flipped near the Broadmoor Boulevard exit of Interstate 182 in Pasco on Monday.

Callers spotted the tanker go off the highway just before 5 p.m., taking out road signs.

The driver, Soe M. Aung, 47, of Pasco, was injured and taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, said the Washington State Patrol.

Aung was cited for following too close to another vehicle when he lost control heading east and plowed off the interstate.