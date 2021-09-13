Local

Tanker truck flips at rush hour on I-182 in Pasco

Pasco, WA

A tanker carrying water flipped near the Broadmoor Boulevard exit of Interstate 182 in Pasco on Monday.

Callers spotted the tanker go off the highway just before 5 p.m., taking out road signs.

The driver, Soe M. Aung, 47, of Pasco, was injured and taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, said the Washington State Patrol.

Aung was cited for following too close to another vehicle when he lost control heading east and plowed off the interstate.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
