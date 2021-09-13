Tri-Cities driver dies after flipping SUV on I-182 exit near Richland

A 35-year-old driver died after rolling his SUV near the interchange of Highway 240 and Interstate 182 in Richland.

Craig L. Nunamaker of Richland was heading west on Highway 240 when he lost control of his Chevy Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the exit toward Pasco, the Washington State Patrol said.

He drove off the road and the SUV rolled. Nunamaker was not wearing his seat belt, said WSP investigators. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Nunamaker, who has lived in Benton City, was being remembered by family and friends on Facebook, including a post from his wife about hoping to organize a memorial Jeep ride.

Several others said they’d remember him for his sense of humor.

“One of the funniest people to be around. He had adventure in his blood,” one said.