2nd drowning victim found after boat sinks in Franklin County lake
The body of a missing 36-year-old man was recovered from Chance Lake in northern Franklin County.
Justin Paul Hansen of Grandview went fishing Wednesday with a friend and both died when the small boat sank, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s officials.
Hansen’s body was found on Saturday by Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Franklin County officials, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.
Fred Robillard, 79, of Grandview, was found on Wednesday in the lake just south of Scooteney Reservoir.
A passerby noticed the bow of the boat sticking out of the water offshore and called 911 around 3:30 p.m. that day, said sheriff’s Commander Rick Rochleau.
Investigators are not sure why the boat sank, but it was an old boat and not in good condition, said Rochleau.
Robillard was not wearing a life jacket at the time. It’s unclear if Hansen had one.
