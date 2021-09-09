Benton City man seriously hurt when a pickup truck lands on him near Kennewick

A Benton City man is in serious condition after he was thrown from a pickup truck and it rolled on him Wednesday.

David S. Reeves, 59, was heading north in a Ford F150 on Interstate 82 when a tire failed at 4 p.m. about three miles outside of Kennewick city limits, the Washington State Patrol said.

The vehicle rolled, throwing Reeves and his passenger, Corwen E. Buck, 19, of Benton City.

Emergency crews initially called for a helicopter and closed the northbound lanes so it could land. But they were able to free the man before it arrived.

Reeves was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he was in serious condition Thursday morning.

Buck was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. His condition was not immediately available.

Neither was wearing a seat belt, said WSP investigators.