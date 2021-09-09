Local

Divers look for missing man in Franklin County lake where 79-year-old boater died

Divers are searching Chance Lake in northern Franklin County for the body of a missing Grandview man after another boater was found dead.
Divers are searching Chance Lake in northern Franklin County for the body of a missing Grandview man after another boater was found dead.
Pasco, WA

A 79-year-old Grandview man is dead and his friend is missing during a fishing trip on Wednesday.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue returning to Chance Lake in northern Franklin County on Thursday to search for a 35-year-old man believed to also have drowned. The lake is south of Scooteney Reservoir.

Fred Robillard left with his friend to go fishing and it’s believed they were both in the boat when it sank, said Franklin County sheriff’s Commander Rick Rochleau.

Investigators are not sure why the boat sank, but Rochleau said it was an old boat and not in good condition.

A man driving through the area spotted the bow of the boat sticking out of the water offshore and called 911 around 3:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found the submerged boat and called dive rescue responders. Divers were able to recover Robillard’s body.

He was not wearing a life jacket, Rochleau said.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
