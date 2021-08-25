Breaking | Violent, fiery rampage across Tri-Cities ends with officer shooting in West Richland

A fire extinguisher is sprayed on a burning pick-up truck from inside the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT vehicle Wednesday morning at the entry to the The Wash Stop coin-operated car wash at 4024 W. Van Giesen St. in West Richland. The scene is apparently connected to a violent, fiery rampage that stretched from Finley to West Richland ended with an officer-involved shooting. Tri-City Herald

A violent, fiery rampage that stretched from Finley to West Richland ended with an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday.

Details are still coming in but the Benton County coroner has been called to the West Richland area and the Regional Special Investigations Unit has been asked to investigate.

The public is being asked to stay away from Van Giesen Street between the 3800 and 4500 blocks. The road is expected to be closed part of the day because of the shooting investigation, said the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

“The incident that occurred in West Richland is in connection to numerous arsons and a shooting in the Finley area,” said the post.

There is no threat to public safety at this time, said the post.

No information has been released about the Finley shootings and if anyone was injured.

There are reports of at least two buildings set on fire in Finley , as well as other suspicious fires in Kennewick.

Eight fires along Highways 397 are suspected of being connected with the mayhem. They started at 4:11 a.m.

About that time, Benton County sheriff’s deputies were told to watch out for a 43-year-old assault and arson suspect wearing a ballistic helmet and gear, armed with a rifle and driving a Dodge pickup.

Sometime later he was apparently spotted by officers who followed him to West Richland, according to initial reports.

West Richland and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office have not yet said whether the suspect was wounded or killed.

The pickup truck with a canopy was burning in front of a car wash on Van Giesen for at least 30 minutes before an armored SWAT vehicle could pull up close and douse some of the flames. Firefighters had been kept back until then.

“Information will be released as available. Please stay tuned and we apologize for the delays,” West Richland police said in the post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.